Bayern Munich, Juventus storm Champions League last 16

Juventus

Juventus players acknowledge fans at the end of their Uefa Champions League Group H match against Zenit on November 02, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.
Isabella BONOTTO / AFP

Photo credit: Isabella Bonotto | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Juventus thumped Zenit Saint Petersburg 4-2, captain Paulo Dybala grabbing a brace in Turin as Massimiliano Allegri's side kept up their 100 percent record in Group H, which they top ahead of Chelsea.

Paris

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.