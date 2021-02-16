Bayern Munich ace to exit at end of the season

Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba celebrates with the trophy after their Uefa Champions League final match win against Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 23, 2020.

Photo credit: Miguel A. Lopes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He has made 415 appearances for the Bavarian giants, but repeatedly turned down Bayern's attempts to extend his contract.
  • Bayern have signed 22-year-old French centre-back Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig to replace Alaba next season.

Berlin

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Kericho Green Stadium: Upgraded facility leading the way in development of talents

  2. Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

  3. Ex Russian athletics chief banned over doping cover-up

  4. Tusker out to tighten grip on top spot, Leopards go hunting in Mombasa

  5. AFC Leopards players end strike

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.