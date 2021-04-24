Bayern miss chance to secure Bundesliga title after loss at Mainz

Mainz players celebrate after the German first division Bundesliga match against FC Bayern Munich, in Mainz, western Germany, on April 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Kai Pfaffnbach | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In Wolfsburg, Erling Braut Haaland netted twice as Borussia Dortmund boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season with a 2-0 away win.
  • Haaland sprinted clear of the defence and fired home from a tight angle with just 12 minutes gone.

Berlin

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.