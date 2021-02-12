Bayern lose another star in Club World Cup final

Bayern Munich's German forward Serge Gnabry (right) dribbles past Tigres' midfielder Rafael Carioca during the Fifa Club World Cup final match at the Education City Stadium in the Qatari city of Ar-Rayyan on February 11, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The German side said the 25-year-old was undergoing scans but gave no information on how long he will be sidelined.
  • The European champions won their sixth title in 12 months after Benjamin Pavard's second-half winner secured a 1-0 victory over Mexico's Tigres in Qatar.

Berlin

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mmust, Suburbs one step away from Kenya Cup

  2. Betway Cup: Big boys fight for slots in round of 32

  3. Arteta admits his family received death threats

  4. PRIME Kandie, Kamworor renew rivalry at Kenya Cross Country trials

  5. Aiba president promises Kenya modern boxing facility

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.