Bayern lose another star in Club World Cup final

Berlin

Bayern Munich said Friday that winger Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during Thursday's Club World Cup triumph.

The German side said the 25-year-old was undergoing scans but gave no information on how long he will be sidelined.

The European champions won their sixth title in 12 months after Benjamin Pavard's second-half winner secured a 1-0 victory over Mexico's Tigres in Qatar.

Hansi Flick's side are only the second side in history to win all six available titles within a year, after Barcelona in 2009 - but the record came at a price as Gnabry was withdrawn in the 64th minute.

The former Arsenal player started the final in place of Thomas Mueller, who was unable to feature having tested positive for Covid-19.

Experienced centre-back Jerome Boateng also missed the game after returning to Germany for personal reasons.

Bayern face Arminia Bielefeld in the league at home on Monday.