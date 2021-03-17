Bayern down Lazio to stroll into Champions League quarter-finals

Bayern Munich's Cameroonian forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (2nd L) celebrates scoring the second goal with his team-mates Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez (L), Bayern Munich's Austrian defender David Alaba and Bayern Munich's German midfielder Serge Gnabry (R) during their UEFA Champions League Last-16, second leg match against Lazio in Munich, southern Germany on March 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Christof Stache | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bayern were guilty of sloppy defending eight minutes from the final whistle when Andreas Pereira's free-kick was headed home by Muriqi's replacement Parolo.
  • Serge Gnabry fired wide late on as Bayern kept Lazio under pressure.

Munich, Germany 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.