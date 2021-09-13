Bayern, Barcelona clash as Champions League starts

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's players celebrate after their German first division Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on September 11, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ronny Hartmann | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bayern head into Europe buoyed by results, with 10 points from their first four league games, and confident in their current squad despite no big-name signing this summer.
  • "We are very, very well positioned - we have possibilities and options. We are definitely competitive," Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn insisted last week.

Berlin

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.