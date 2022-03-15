Battle of queens as Thika, Vihiga clash in WPL

It will be a battle of the titans in the Kenya Women's Premier League Wednesday when defending champions Thika Queens face Vihiga Queens at the Thika Stadium.

Third-placed Thika Queens are on a catch-up mission against league leaders Vihiga Queens, who are so far unbeaten in the 12 team league.

The western Kenya-based side are at the top of the table with 28 points gained from nine wins and one draw, while Thika Queens have 20 points from six wins, two losses and two draws.

“We are still in the race to retain the title. After last week’s draw, we focused more on improving our fitness and speed on the pitch because we were a little sluggish. The match against Vihiga Queens will be a tough one but we are excited to meet the best team in the league and hope that we will match their energy,” said Benta Achieng, Thika Queens coach.

Vihiga Queens extended their lead last weekend after they beat Kangemi Ladies 5-2 at the Mumias Sports Complex, while Thika Queens dropped to third place after a 1-1 draw with Trans Nzoia Falcons.

In the other matches of the day, Gaspo will be looking for their seventh win as they take on Nakuru City Queens at the ASK Showground in Nakuru.

The Thika-based club rose to second place in their last round after a 3-2 win against Bunyore Starlets. Nakuru City Queens are currently in position six with 14 points from four wins, four losses and two draws.

“The players are excited about moving up in the standings. Gaspo is a good team and we don’t expect anything less from them, but we also have worked to tighten our loose ends, especially communication on the pitch with the players and improving our scoring techniques in training,” said Nakuru Queens coach Bernard Esitoko.

Meanwhile, relegation-bound Kisumu All Starlets will face fifth-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons at the ASK Showground in Kitale.

In their last round, Kisumu All Starlets lost 2-1 to Ulinzi Starlets at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu blocking their chances of moving out of the relegation zone.

Kisumu All Starlets, ranked 10th with nine points, have played 11 matches so far, winning three and losing eight matches, while Trans Nzoia Falcons have 18 points from five wins, two losses and three draws.

Ulinzi Starlets, who moved up from fifth to fourth place after the win, are scheduled to take on Kayole Starlets at the Ruaraka grounds.

Just like Kisumu All Starlets, Kayole Starlets are also in the relegation zone at position 11 with nine points from three wins and seven losses.

FIXTURES (All matches at 3pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Gaspo Women- ASK Showground, Nakuru

Thika Queens v Vihiga Queens-Thika Stadium, Thika-

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Kisumu All Starlets- ASK Showground, Kitale