Battle of queens as Thika, Vihiga clash in WPL

Rachael Muema

Thika Queens forward Rachael Muema controls the ball during a past match.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi Starlets, who moved up from fifth to fourth place after the win, are scheduled to take on Kayole Starlets at the Ruaraka grounds.
  • Just like Kisumu All Starlets, Kayole Starlets are also in the relegation zone at position 11 with nine points from three wins and seven losses.

It will be a battle of the titans in the Kenya Women's Premier League Wednesday when defending champions Thika Queens face Vihiga Queens at the Thika Stadium.

