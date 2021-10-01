Battle for honours intensifies in Eastern Zone Division Two League 

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Green Berets will be looking to maintain their dominance on the log, which they have been leading for the last three weeks
  • Spitfire, who are second with 34 points will face JKUAT at Moi Air Base while Dagoretti Lions will use their home advantage to try and collect the three maximum points in their match against Kahawa United
  • Nyahururu All Stars will take on Mwiki United at Nyahururu Stadium in Laikipia, while JYSA will host Rware FC at Gachororo Primary School

With only five weeks left to the end of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Eastern Zone Division Two League, competition has intensified as teams strive to get promotion to the Division One League next season.

