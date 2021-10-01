Battle for honours intensifies in Eastern Zone Division Two League 

With only five weeks left to the end of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Eastern Zone Division Two League, competition has intensified as teams strive to get promotion to the Division One League next season.

Green Berets will be looking to maintain their dominance on the log, which they have been leading for the last three weeks. They have been on a winning streak since the commencement of the second leg of the league season.

Berets have accumulate 36 points from 21 matches with a superior goal difference against Spitfire who have 35 points from 20 games.

The team has won their matches against Dagoretti Lions, JKUAT, Mwiki United and JYSA. They drew against former league leaders Spitfire, Kahawa United, Nyahururu All Stars and Rware FC.

This weekend, Berets will host Uweza FC at BTL ground in Ruiru.

Uweza have collected 29 points from 19 matches. The team has won eight matches drawn in five games and lost six.

Spitfire, who are second with 34 points will face JKUAT at Moi Air Base while Dagoretti Lions will use their home advantage to try and collect the three maximum points in their match against Kahawa United.

So far, the Lions have 25 points from 21 matches.

Nyeri-based Marafiki FC and Kahawa FC are ranked third in the standings, having accumulated 33 points in their 21 and 20 matches, respectively. However, Marafiki FC have a superior goal difference.

Nyahururu All Stars have 17 points and JYSA 12 from the 21 matches they have played.

Nyahururu All Stars will take on Mwiki United at Nyahururu Stadium in Laikipia, while JYSA will host Rware FC at Gachororo Primary School.

The last two teams in the league will be relegated to their respective leagues in the regions.

At the end of the season, the top team in the Eastern Zone will face the winners of the other three zones.