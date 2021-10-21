Battered Harambee Stars drop in Fifa rankings

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2021 on the eve of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The Engin Firat-coached side disappointed in two back-to-back 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Mali resulting in the slump in the rankings.
  • In his first match, the Turkish coach oversaw an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Mali on October 7 in Agadir, Morocco.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars has dropped two spots to 104th in the latest Fifa World rankings announced on Thursday.

