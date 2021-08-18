Batshuayi hails Besiktas move as an 'incredible opportunity'

Michy Batshuayi.

Michy Batshuayi.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old Belgian international striker hailed it as an "incredible opportunity" at the fourth club he has been loaned out to since signing for Chelsea in 2016 from Marseille for a reported £33 million ($45 million).

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.