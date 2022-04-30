Basic training for coaches in Tata Taveta

A total of 25 football coaches who officiate in the Taita Taveta County Super League have completed training on basic coaching.

Training for the basic coaching course was organised by the Taita-Taveta County Football Association and was conducted by CAF Instructor Leonard Odipo at a Voi hotel on Saturday. It was sponsored by Kenya Ports Authority.

Afterwards, Odipo said he was impressed with the dedication of the coaches, and said he was optimistic that the training would help raise the standards of local football.

"I am pretty sure that this training will help the coaches raise the standards of the game locally by producing better players,” he said.

KPA Principal Corporate Communications Officer Hajj Masemo said the company was committed to tapping talent from the grassroots. He pointed out that KPA had sponsored the Taita Taveta County Super League to help identify and nurture talent from the region.

Masemo, who represented KPA’s acting managing director, Ambassador John Mwangemi, said the Authority is actively involved in various sporting disciplines, including football, basketball and volleyball.

“KPA basketball teams are the current national league champions and are due to represent Kenya in continental championships,” he said.

KPA’s Clinical Officer, Selma Mwaruwa, who was also a trainer, said that first aiders were an integral part of matches. She said first aiders evaluate and safely administer First Aid to players during emergency because football is a contact sport that exposes players to injury.