Barcelona sign Lyon star Depay on free transfer

Memphis Depay

Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group C match against Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Koen van Weel | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Depay becomes the club's third signing on a free transfer this summer after moves for Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia had already been confirmed.

Seville, Spain

