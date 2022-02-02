Barcelona sign Aubameyang as free agent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

In this file photo taken on October 22, 2021 Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang react at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in London. FC Barcelona on February 2, 2022 announced they had signed international striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until June 2025 as a free agent.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His previous club, Arsenal, on Tuesday released Aubameyang, who had not played for them since being disciplined in December. That cleared the way for the striker, who was already in Spain, to sign for Barcelona as a free agent. 

Barcelona, Spain 

