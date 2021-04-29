Barcelona's shock defeat keeps La Liga title race wide open

Granada's Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis (second left) celebrates with teammates after scoring during their Spanish League match against Barcelona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Lluis Gene | AFP

By  AFP

  • Barca could have taken control at the top by moving a point ahead of Atletico Madrid but Granada came from behind to snatch a stunning win at Camp Nou, in what will be a huge boost to the other title contenders.
  • Lionel Messi scored his 33rd goal of the season to put Barcelona in front but they failed to put the result beyond doubt and Granada hit back, Darwin Machis driving in and Jorge Molina's header completing a remarkable turnaround.

Madrid, Spain

