Barcelona, Real Madrid combine present and future in Clasico of fallen giants

Ansu Fati

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Ansu Fati poses for pictures during his contract renewal signing ceremony in Barcelona, on October 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 18-year-old Fati committing himself for another six years carried special significance for Barcelona.
  • Despite all the problems they face, one of the most exciting talents in the world had pledged his future, raising hopes he can be the leader of a new generation for many years to come.
  • More immediately, there was the desire for camaraderie ahead of the visit of Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.