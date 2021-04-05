Barcelona move to within one point of leaders Atletico

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates after scoring

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates after scoring during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barca looked set for a damaging stalemate at Camp Nou after Atletico's defeat by Sevilla on Saturday but Valladolid had Oscar Plano harshly sent off with 12 minutes left and Dembele snatched a 1-0 victory
  • If Ronald Koeman's men win at Valdebebas, they will claim first place for 24 hours at least, before a depleted and deflated Atletico play away at Real Betis on Sunday
  • Victory makes it six in a row for them in La Liga, another win - particularly after an unconvincing performance - enhancing the sense that momentum now lies with Atletico's rivals

Madrid

