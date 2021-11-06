Barcelona hail return of 'absolute legend' Xavi as coach

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez.

Al Sadd's coach Xavi Hernandez encourages his players during their Amir Cup final match against Al-Rayyan at the Al-Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Karim Jaafar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Xavi will also be charged with improving the team's style of play, which was a key criticism during the tenure of Koeman, another former Barca player.

Barcelona, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.