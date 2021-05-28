Barcelona coy on Messi future

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi grimaces during their Spanish Super Cup final match against Athletic Club Bilbao at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on January 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Laporta admitted Barca's offer will be curbed by the club's financial problems but insisted talks are "going well"
  • Laporta has also been talking to Koeman this week, with the Dutchman's future in doubt after a disappointing end to the season
  • Laporta said new signings will be announced next week, with Sergio Aguero expected to join on a free transfer from Manchester City

Madrid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.