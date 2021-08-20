Barcelona continue post-Messi era at Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring

Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring his second goal during their La Liga match against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 15, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ronald Koeman's Barca beat Real Sociedad 4-2 last weekend despite the shock of seeing Messi leave for Paris Saint-Germain.
  • The Catalan giants are also still without injured winger Ousmane Dembele and close-season arrival Sergio Aguero as they look to rebuild despite being saddled with debt and only finishing third last season.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.