Barcelona begin life without Lionel Messi on a high

Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring

Barcelona's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite celebrates after scoring his second goal during their La Liga match against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 15, 2021.

 

Photo credit: Josep Lago | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Messi's memory lingered heavy over the Camp Nou on Sunday despite the removal of a giant photograph of the Argentine superstar from the entrance in the wake of his move to France
  • La Liga champions Atletico Madrid got their season underway with a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo
  • Real Madrid got off to a flier on the pitch as a brace from French veteran striker Karim Benzema helped bring a 4-1 victory at Alaves on Saturday

Madrid 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.