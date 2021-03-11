Barca take comfort in pride restored against PSG

Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi reacts after missing a goal opportunity during their Uefa Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on March 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • For Messi, these reduced metrics could harden his desire to leave, even if the 33-year-old may have to adjust his own ambitions if Manchester City and PSG see Erling Braut Haaland or Kylian Mbappe as better long-term investments this summer.
  • Instead, a 1-1 draw in the second leg meant Barca failed to repeat the legendary 2017 'remontada' against PSG.

Madrid

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.