Barca sink Napoli, Rangers shock Dortmund in Europa League

Barcelona

Barcelona's Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Uefa Europa League knockout round play-off second legmatch against SSC Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on February 24, 2022.
 



Photo credit: Andreas Solaro | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • For the first time in 17 years, Barca are not involved in the knockout stages of the Champions League and had work to do in Italy after a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou last week.
  • Xavi's men raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes as Adama Traore's powerful run teed up Jordi Alba to open the scoring before Frenkie De Jong curled home from the edge of the area.

London, United Kingdom

