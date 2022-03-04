Barca look to tighten grip on top four as good vibes return under Xavi

Barcelona

Barcelona's Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during their Uefa Europa League knockout round play-off second legmatch against SSC Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on February 24, 2022.
 



Photo credit: Andreas Solaro | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Xavi Hernandez certainly benefited from those reduced expectations during the first few weeks of his tenure, when glimpses of progress were crowded out by a trudge of uninspiring performances, the like of which would not have looked out of place under his predecessor Ronald Koeman.

Madrid, Spain

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.