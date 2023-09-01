Baraza, Juma under fire as Leopards and Police falter

With just two matches into the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season, AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma and his counterpart Kenya Police Francis Baraza find themselves on the receiving end.

The two coaches are already under pressure after their teams - touted as title contenders - failed to record a win in the first two matches.

Kenya Police, who have invested heavily in their star-studded squad, were thrashed 3-0 by Posta Rangers at their Kenya Police Sacco Stadium yesterday after battling to a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in their league opener last weekend.

After finishing third last season, Kenya Police went on a spending spree in the transfer window in a bid to win their maiden league title.

The law enforcers brought in big names in the transfer window including Kenyan international Kenneth Muguna, Tyson Otieno, former Gor Mahia talisman Tito Okello and Rashid Toha, a central defender from Arua City in Uganda.

Police also roped in former Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu to their technical bench. He is now Baraza's assistant.

Juma is also under pressure from Leopards fans after taking over from Belgium coach Patrick Aussems who led the club for the past two seasons before resigning at the end of last term.

After their 1-0 loss to KCB, fans accused Juma of gambling with the team’s line up and failing to select "the right squad" for the assignment.

He was escorted to the changing room as a section of fans bayed for his blood and called for his resignation.

“Juma must go” chants rented the air at full time at Kasrani on Friday.

“We didn’t play well and failed to take our chances. It is too early to judge me because the squad is still gelling. I know the fans are not happy but a win is coming soon. Let them give me time,” said Juma in his post-match address.

At Nyayo, Shabana custodian Eric Ongiri came under fire after his goalkeeping error gifted FC Talanta the lead in the 89th minute. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Shabana equalised a minute later.

Results

KCB 1 AFC Leopards 0

Sofapaka 0 Bandari 1

FC Talanta 1 Shabana 1

Kenya Police 0 Posta Rangers 3

Muhoroni Youth 1 Nzoia Sugar 1

Saturday Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia (Ulinzi Complex)

Murang’a Seal v Kakamega Homeboyz (St Sebastian Park)

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks ( Ruaraka)

Sunday