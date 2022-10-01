Bandari youngster undergoes surgery, could miss six months

Bandari FC midfielder Mohamed Abeid has undergone surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa.

Abeid will now miss a huge part of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign.

Bandari head coach Anthony Kimani and team manager Albert Ogari paid the player a visit at the hospital on Friday.

Kimani said the club will miss the "hard-working and talented youngster" as he has been a key part of his team.

"The doctor will be in a better position to explain the period the footballer will be out of action but it will not be less than six months," said Kimani.

Abeid said he is saddened to be out of the team due to the injury he sustained but was optimistic when he recovers, he will return to the field to help his team win the FKF premier league crown.

"I am saddened by this injury but God willing, I’ll return to the field with a bang when I recover fully," he said.

Abeid was injured during a friendly match against the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) football team that was preparing for the Kecoso Games.

Kimani said he has given the players a break this weekend but they will report back on Monday to continue with training.

Bandari have already played 12 friendly warm-up matches, winning nine of them, drawn once and lost only two.

Meanwhile, Kilifi Starlets FC captain Mapenzi Jacob said they will go flat out to win their FKF Kilifi County Women League match against Mwanamwinga Queens FC at Thalathamel ground in Malindi on Sunday.

Mapenzi said they will seeking to make amends after dropping two points when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Stopper Queens midweek.