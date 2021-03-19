Bandari's William Wadri named FKFPL player of the month

Bandari SC forward William Wadri poses for photos with the trophy after he was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the month for February 2021 at Goan Institute on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

What you need to know:

  • The Ugandan struck three times for Bandari in the month and also had one assist and created four chances leading to a goal.

Bandari SC forward William Wadri is the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the month for February 2021.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.