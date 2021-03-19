Bandari's William Wadri named FKFPL player of the month

Bandari SC forward William Wadri is the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the month for February 2021.

At the same time, Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo won the corresponding award for the month of February.

Bandari head coach Andre Casa Mbungo poses for photos with a Sh50,000 dummy cheque and a trophy after he was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coachr of the month for February 2021 at Goan Institute on March 19, 2021. Photo credit: Pool |

The Ugandan struck three times for Bandari in the month and also had one assist and created four chances leading to a goal.

He beat Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma to the award, which was presented to him by the league's awards committee at the Goan Institute in Nairobi where Bandari are training ahead of their FKFPL match against Wazito at Kasarani on Saturday.

Both Wadri and Mbungon were given a trophy and Sh50,000. Free-scoring Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia came third in the poll while Bidco United forward Eric Gichimu and Bandari shot stopper Justin Ndikumana finished fourth and fifth respectively.

He becomes the third recipient of the award this season, after AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (December) and Tusker forward Henry Meja (January).

Mbungo was in charge of Bandari's perfect run in February, where they won all their four matches to claim the award. He beat Bidco United's Anthony Akhulia to the award.