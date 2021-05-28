Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

Bandari Friday held hosts Western Stima to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi, stadium in Kisumu.

Kennedy Odhiambo scored Stima's goal in the 51st minute from a corner while second half substitute Umar Kasumba replied for the dockers with a close range shot in the 65th minute.

After 18 games, the draw still leaves Bandari in sixth place on 28 points, same as reigning champions Gor Mahia who have a superior goal difference and have played two games less.

Stima on the other hand, have leapfrogged Vihiga United to 15th place on 13 points from 18 matches. Vihiga have played one game less and are on 12 points.

Just five minutes into the game, Bandari midfielder William Wadri tested Stima keeper Stephen Otieno with a well-curled free kick but the custodian did well to gather cleanly.

Yema Mwana missed a glorious opportunity to give Bandari the lead in the 10th minute.

Mwana started a short corner with Darius Msagha who found him with a return pass on the left but the unmarked striker shot wide after beating a Stima defender.

Stima’s first real chance arrived in the 32nd minute when Baron Oketch dribbled past Felly Mulumba and shot from a tight angle but Bandari custodian Justin Ndikumana punched the ball out for a corner.

Bandari were the better side and almost broke the deadlock at the stroke of half time but Danson Namasaka's connection to Abdallah Hassan’s cross was brilliantly parried by Otieno.

On the other end, Odhiambo handed Stima the lead in the 51st minute when he headed Oketch’s corner past a helpless Ndikumana.

Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo made a triple change withdrawing Darius Msagha, Yema Mwana and Danson Namasaka for Benjamin Mosha, Umar Kasumba and Wilberforce Lugogo in the 60th minute.

The changes paid off in the 65th minute after Kasumba slotted home from close range after being fed by the impressive winger Hassan.