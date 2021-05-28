Bandari, Western Stima share spoils in Kisumu

Bandari forward Yema Mwana (right) dribbles past Western Stima defender Vitalis Akumu

Bandari forward Yema Mwana (right) dribbles past Western Stima defender Vitalis Akumu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kennedy Odhiambo scored Stima's goal in the 51st minute from a corner while second half substitute Umar Kasumba replied for the dockers with a close range shot in the 65th minute
  • Odhiambo handed Stima the lead in the 51st minute when he headed Oketch’s corner past a helpless Ndikumana
  • Bandari's changes paid off in the 65th minute after Kasumba slotted home from close range after being fed by the impressive winger Hassan

Bandari Friday held hosts Western Stima to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi, stadium in Kisumu.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Kenya Pipeline offer tips to Githurai Kimbo kids

  2. Juma's magic lifts Sofapaka past KCB in FKFPL thriller

  3. City Stars pile more misery on Kariobangi Sharks at Utalii

  4. Beatrice Chebet arrives on the big stage in style

  5. Ceferin in favour of Champions League 'Final Four'

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.