Bandari vow to stop rampant Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal against Posta Rangers

Kakamega Homeboyz players celebrate a goal against Posta Rangers during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Thika Stadium in Kiambu on March 05, 2020.

Photo credit: Pool | Kakamega Homeboyz
logo (8)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Steven Heywood

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz lead the log on 46 points, nine ahead of second-placed Tusker who host Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday after 21 rounds of matches
  • Record champions Gor Mahia will host Kenya Police at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu  behind closed doors
  • Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala will be returning to Mbaraki where he had a successful two-season spell as a coach

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday face an acid test against Bandari as they look to widen the gap atop the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.