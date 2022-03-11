Bandari vow to stop rampant Homeboyz

League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday face an acid test against Bandari as they look to widen the gap atop the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League standings.

Homeboyz lead the log on 46 points, nine ahead of second-placed Tusker who host Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka grounds on Saturday after 21 rounds of matches.

Record champions Gor Mahia will host Kenya Police at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu behind closed doors.

This is after the FKF Caretaker Committee found the club culpable of security breach following chaos that marred their clash with Vihiga Bullets at MISC Kasarani last month. In a letter signed by the Head of Secretariat Linda Oguttu and addressed to Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on March 10, the Committee also handed Bullets all the three points.

In the abandoned match Gor were leading Bullets 1-0 courtesy of George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo's 44th minute header.

After their match against Ulinzi Stars aborted due to an ill-equipped ambulance, AFC Leopards will host Sofapaka on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

However, focus will be on Homeboyz whose only loss this season was on January 4 against FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Bandari were on a nine-match winless streak but halted the poor run with a 2-0 win over FC Talanta in a midweek fixture at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

This was the first win under coach Anthony 'Modo' Kimani who succeeded Casa Mbung'o as head coach only three weeks ago.

In the first leg, both teams drew 1-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in a match marred by chaotic scenes where NTV journalist Zacheus Mwasame and other fans were injured.

Bandari players were forced to scale up the perimeter wall at Bukhungu Stadium after the match due to fan trouble over a controversial penalty awarded to Homeboyz in stoppage time.

However, Kimani says his focus is on the match and the best revenge they can get over their opponents is to bag the maximum points at home.

"We picked maximum points against FC Talanta after nine games without a win. We want to build on that win so that we can also beat Homeboyz. What happened at Bukhungu is behind us and our focus is just to win this game to move up in the table," said Kimani.

Kimani will welcome back forwards Keegan Ndemi and Shaban Kenga from injury layoffs. The dockers will be without Justin Ndikumana, Whyvonne Isuza, and Faraj Odenyi. Ndikumana will be out on international duty while the other two are out injured.

Kimani said he has not given up on the title race and has ambitious plans for the team.

"I am certain that no team has been crowned as champions yet, it's still an open chase and looking at the squad and fixtures, a top finish is still possible to achieve," said Kimani.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala will be returning to Mbaraki where he had a successful two-season spell as a coach. Homeboyz leading goalscorer Yema Mwana who has six goals this season, will also be featuring against his former side.

Head-to-head record between the two teams favours Bandari who have only lost once to Homeboyz in the past five matches. The dockers have won twice, Homeboyz once while two other ties have ended level.

The coastal side are eighth on the log with 31 points from 21 matches.

For Gor Mahia, the ban on fans is a big blow after moving their home games to Western Kenya to cash in on huge fan base. This is after Sports Kenya barred the club from using Nyayo or Kasarani due to the chaos in Vihiga Bullets match.

The first leg between Kenya Police and Gor Mahia ended in 1-1 draw.

New Kenya Police coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo will be facing Gor Mahia who sacked him as their assistant coach on January 26 alongside British coach Mark Harrisson.

Omollo and Harambee Stars legend Musa Otieno were appointed as Kenya Police coach and assistant coach on Wednesday after the exit of John Bobby Ogolla and Austrian Technical Director Lukaz Tott.

Omollo and Otieno have an uphill task to end Police's seven match winless streak by beating Gor. Their last win in the topflight league was on January 15 when they beat bottom-placed Mathare United.

While Gor Mahia are fourth on 35 points, Kenya Police are 13th on 24 points.

AFC Leopards and Sofapaka are both tied on 26 points from 20 matches. A win for either side will improve their tally to 29 points.

The first leg between Ingwe and Batoto ba Mungu ended in 2-2 draw at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

KCB v Wazito (MISC Kasarani Annex)

Talanta v Ulinzi Stars (MISC Kasarani)

Tusker v Kariobangi Sharks (Ruaraka Grounds)

Sunday

Posta Rangers v Nzoia Sugar (Thika Sub County Stadium)

AFC Leopards v Sofapaka ( Nyayo National Stadium)

Bandari v Kakamega Homeboyz (Mbaraki)

Gor Mahia vs Kenya Police (Moi Stadium Kisumu)

Bidco United v Mathare United (Thika)