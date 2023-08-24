Bandari to unleash Uganda Cranes stars on Tusker in FKF-PL opener

Bandari SC coach Twahhir Muhhidin will unleash Ugandan striker Derrick Nsibambi to lead his team’s attack when they take on Tusker in their opening match of the 2023/2024 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The clash is set for the Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Saturday and Bandari’s vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak says Nsibambi, who is one of the team’s 10 new signings, highlights the management’s ambition to contest for the league title this season.

“We not only strengthened the squad but also visited Tanzania for a series of high profile friendlies. The squad is just from a bonding session in Nyahururu so we are good to go,” Twaha told Nation Sport.

Related Shabana land Sh20m deal with Bangbet Football

Nsibambi, 29, a Uganda Cranes striker, arrives at Bandari’s Mbaraki base in Mombasa with a rich CV, having turned out for Egyptian side Smouha, plus Ethiopia’s Sebeta.

He also enjoyed stints at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC, but joins Bandari, which finished sixth in the league last season, from Oman’s Al Bashear club.

Besides Nsibambi, Muhhidin has also lured another Ugandan namely Edward Satulo, a central defender, to the club.

Satulo, also a Ugandan Cranes player, comes with continental experience, having featured for Rwandan club AS Kigali in the Caf Confederation Cup last term.

“I have enjoyed my first few weeks here. The training and preparations are top notch. The squad has quality and we have a chance to challenge for trophies,” said Satulo.

Other new signings include goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo, who also spent the last season at AS Kigali, Swaleh Chacha (from Ulinzi), Robert Wanyama (Wazito), Swaleh Pamba, Sunday Apudo and Jackson Dwang (Posta Rangers), Nyamawi Beja (SS Assad), and Alvin Ngoto (Mwatate).