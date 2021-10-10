Bandari to host Coastal Union in friendly match

Tanzania Premier League team, Coastal Union FC of Tanga is expected in Mombasa on Tuesday for an international friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

The match revelation was made Sunday by Bandari CEO Edward Oduor who said the visitors will use the match to prepare for their Premier League match against Ruvu Stars in Dar es Salaam this weekend.

"Our guests play against our team on Tuesday and leave on Wednesday for Dar for their match. We will play the game in preparation for our FKF Premier League match against Bidco United FC which we will play in Thika on Saturday,” said Oduor.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) through a letter written by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla have approved the friendly. However, Ogolla has urged Bandari to comply with Fifa's requirements and urged them not to hesitate to seek advice regarding the match.

For several years, Bandari and Coastal Union have been meeting in friendly matches especially during the off-season period. At times, Bandari has been visiting Tanga to play with the Tanzanian side.