Bandari to host Coastal Union in friendly match

  • The match revelation was made Sunday by Bandari CEO Edward Oduor who said the visitors will use the match to prepare for their Premier League match against Ruvu Stars in Dar es Salaam this weekend
  • Football Kenya Federation (FKF) through a letter written by Head of Competitions Frank Ogolla have approved the friendly
  • For several years, Bandari and Coastal Union have been meeting in friendly matches especially during the off-season period

Tanzania Premier League team, Coastal Union FC of Tanga is expected in Mombasa on Tuesday for an international friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club.

