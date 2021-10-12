Bandari thrash Coastal Union in friendly

Bandari FC beat visiting Coastal Union of Tanga, Tanzania 3-0 in a thrilling international friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Tuesday.

Benjamin Mosha gave Bandari a 1-0 lead at half time before William Wadri's double in the second half put the result beyond doubt.

The game got off to a fast pace with the visitors having an upper hand, missing a golden chance in the 13th minute when Bendictor Jacob was put through by Hamza Ngamchia but his shot missed the target.

Jacob got another good opportunity in the 32nd minute when he shot wide with only Bandari goalkeeper Joseph Okoth to beat.

From then on, Bandari took control with Mosha missing a glorious chance in the 34th minute.

He atoned for his miss in the 40th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead at half-time.

It was in the 53rd minute that Bandari got their second goal when Wadri received a clever pass from Chetambe Namasaka to blast the ball past the helpless Coastal goalkeeper Mohamed Mohamed.