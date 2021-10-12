Bandari thrash Coastal Union in friendly

Bandari's defender Felly Mulumba challenges Coastal Union forward Jacob Bendictor

Bandari's defender Felly Mulumba (right) challenges Coastal Union forward Jacob Bendictor during their friendly match at KPA Mbaraki Sports Grounds in Mombasa on October 12, 2021. Bandari won 3-0.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Benjamin Mosha gave Bandari a 1-0 lead at half time before William Wadri's double in the second half put the result beyond doubt
  • It was in the 53rd minute that Bandari got their second goal when Wadri received a clever pass from Chetambe Namasaka to blast the ball past the helpless Coastal goalkeeper Mohamed Mohamed
  • Bandari continued to pile up the pressure and Wadri sealed the win in the 83rd minute


Bandari FC beat visiting Coastal Union of Tanga, Tanzania 3-0 in a thrilling international friendly match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Tuesday. 

