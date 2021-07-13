Bandari sink Vihiga United to end poor run

Bandari FC collected three crucial points when they sunk Vihiga United by a solitary goal in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on Tuesday.

The all-important goal for the Dockers was scored in the 45th minute by William Wadri from a controversial penalty awarded by referee Simon Onganga after defender Sammy Sindani handled a goal bound shot.

Vihiga United head coach Michael Muruli protested the penalty saying,” the defender did not handle the ball. The ball hit him on his thighs. This is totally unfair. If the referee has something against us, he should come out in the open.”

“I’m not happy with the award of this unnecessary and dubious penalty. We’re fighting to avoid relegation and the match officials should not injure us further. We’re working hard only to be denied by poor officiating. We are ready to loss fairly.”

Bandari head coach Cassa Mbungo praised his boys for playing a good game.

“This is a great improvement from our previous matches. The players are now moving with speed to score early goals and that is the spirit that I hope to maintain until we finish the league in a respectable p[position,” said coach Mbungo.

He said the win was big morale booster ahead of their next match against Bidco at Thika Stadium this weekend.

“Bidco is a hard nut to crack at home but today’s win is good for us and we hope to extend the winning ways and return home with six points,” he added.

Coach Muruli made two changes and brought in Michael Isabwa and Lesley Owino and recalled Dennis Monda and Mark Okola.

This substitution almost paid dividend, but Okola and Monda missed two chances in the dying moments of the game that could have seen them share the spoils.

On the opposite side, Mbungo rested Darius Mnyambo and Amai Atariza for Hassan Abdallah and Duncan Otewa.