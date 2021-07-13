Bandari sink Vihiga United to end poor run

Kevin Omondi

Kevin Omondi (left) of Vihiga United shield the ball from Siraj Mohammed of Bandari during their FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on July 13, 2021. Bandari won 1-0. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • This substitution almost paid dividend, but Okola and Monda missed two chances in the dying moments of the game that could have seen them share the spoils.
  • On the opposite side, Mbungo rested Darius Mnyambo and Amai Atariza for Hassan Abdallah and Duncan Otewa.

Bandari FC collected three crucial points when they sunk Vihiga United by a solitary goal in a tough FKF Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showgrounds on Tuesday.

