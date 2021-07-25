Bandari sink Posta Rangers in Mombasa

Elvis Osok (centre) of Posta Rangers during their FKF-PL match against Bandari FC in Mombasa on July 25, 2021.

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • The home team came in the second session dictating terms and it was no surprise when Wadri found the back of the net off a fine pass from Hassan in the 76th minute.
  • In the last 10 minutes, the visitors fought gallantly, but on two ocassions, Bandari goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana made brilliant saves from Kevin Ouma and Francis Nambute shots.

Bandari FC put up a brave fight in the second half to edge Posta Rangers 1-0 during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

