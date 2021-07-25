Bandari sink Posta Rangers in Mombasa

Bandari FC put up a brave fight in the second half to edge Posta Rangers 1-0 during their FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Sunday.

After missing a golden chance in the first half, Ugandan striker William Wadri scored the winner in the second half.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said he was impressed with the way his boys played in the second half.

"At halftime, I told them to up their game and I'm happy they did so and we got all the three points," said Mbungo.

Rangers coach Collins Omondi refused to be interviewed. The game got off to a slow start with both teams creating very little.

It was Bandari who almost take the lead in the 24th minute when Darius Msagha's cross was connected by William Wadri, whose shot hit the cross bar and went out.

Bandari had another chance in the 42nd minute as Msagha collected a through pass from Wadri, sent a ground pass to the centre, but Rangers goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo was quick to deny Abdallah Hassan.

The home team came in the second session dictating terms and it was no surprise when Wadri found the back of the net off a fine pass from Hassan in the 76th minute.