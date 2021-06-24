Bandari seek redemption against rusty Sharks

Bandari are keen to snap their six-match winless run Friday when they host Kariobangi Sharks in a Football Kenya Federatio Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

The Dockers have lost two matches and drawn as many since the league resumed last month.

Since the league resumed, Bandari drew 1-1 with Western Stima and Bidco United, lost 3-0 to KCB and went down 3-1 to Ulinzi Stars. Before the matches were suspended, Bandari had drawn 2-2 with Wazito. The last match Bandari won was when they beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 on February 28.

Coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said a win against a limping Sharks side, who have lost their last four matches, will be a welcome reprieve.

"Those results are bad and against Sharks, we want to make sure we get all the three points to enable us to move up a bit in the league standing. The victory will also give us motivation to do better in our future matches and especially in our next fixture against Gor Mahia," said Mbungo on Thursday after a morning training session.

Mbungo said results have been poor because his players lost shape when matches were suspended in March due to third wave of coronavirus. He will welcome back striker Yema Mwana, who has recovered from a heel injury.

"I’m confident we'll improve in every department and return to form. We’re keen on getting three points since it has been long since we last won a match," he said.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka's reliable striker Timohty Otieno, who missed last five matches due to a knee injury, is expected to start against Ulinzi Stars at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Friday.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo said Otieno had trained with his teammates and is likely to be fielded against the soldiers.

"I'm glad Otieno has recovered and will be playing against Ulinzi Stars on Friday in a match we want to avenge the 2-0 defeat in the first leg,” said Odhiambo.

The Sofapaka tactician said after dropping points in their last two matches, a 2-2 draw with AFC Leopards and 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia, they will be going all out for a win.

"My players will take the field knowing the importance of winning the match. We really need all the three points so that we can be in a better position on the table,” said Odhiambo.

Sofapaka are currently ranked 12th with 23 points from 20 matches while Ulinzi Stars are eighth with 27 points after playing 19 matches.

After losing to bottom-placed Mathare United, AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma has urged his charges to bounce back against Wazito.

“I know our players were disappointed but we picked a lot of positives in the match. We lost a lot of opportunities compared to even other matches we have won. Wazito will have to be at their best to defeat us,” said a bullish Juma.

On the other hand, Wazito tactician Francis Kimanzi is optimistic that they can turn tables on Ingwe after a draw against a tough Gor Mahia side.

While Wazito are ninth on 27 points from 19 matches, Leopards are fourth on 37 points from 20 games.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Nzoia Sugar v Nairobi City Stars, Narok Stadium

Bidco United v Vihiga United, Thika Stadium

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars, Utalii Grounds

Bandari v Kariobangi Sharks, Mbaraki Sports Club

Saturday

Mathare United v Posta Rangers, Ruaraka Grounds, 1pm

KK Homeboyz v KCB, ASK Nakuru Grounds

Wazito v AFC Leopards, Ruaraka Grounds 3.15pm