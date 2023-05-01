Bandari sack coach Anthony Kimani

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Bandari FC Monday fired coach Anthony Kimani following a string of poor results.

Veteran tactician Twahir Muhiddin will take over the reins for the remainder of the campaign.

"Bandari FC wishes to announce that we have parted ways with our head coach, Anthony Kimani, on mutual consent. The Board of Trustees arrived at this decision after thorough deliberations," said a club statement released on Monday.

Related AFC to battle Homeboyz in Mozzart Bet Cup semis Football

"We also want to assure our fans and stakeholders that the club remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving our goals and aspirations as a club," added the statement.

The team was at the weekend knocked out of the Mozzart Bet Cup after a 3-0 defeat to AFC Leopards in the last eight.

Kimani joined Bandari FC in February 2021 as an assistant coach to Rwandese tactician Andre Casa Mbungo.

He took over the team in an acting capacity in February last year after Mbungo was sacked due to a series of poor results in the league.