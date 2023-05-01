Happening Now: Labour Day 2023 celebrations

Bandari sack coach Anthony Kimani

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani during a training session at Sudi stadium in Bungoma on April 9, 2022 on the eve of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Bandari FC Monday fired coach Anthony Kimani following a string of poor results.

Veteran tactician Twahir Muhiddin will take over the reins for the remainder of the campaign.

"Bandari FC wishes to announce that we have parted ways with our head coach, Anthony Kimani, on mutual consent. The Board of Trustees arrived at this decision after thorough deliberations," said a club statement released on Monday.

"We also want to assure our fans and stakeholders that the club remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving our goals and aspirations as a club," added the statement.

The team was at the weekend knocked out of the Mozzart Bet Cup after a  3-0 defeat to AFC Leopards in the last eight.

Kimani joined Bandari FC in February 2021 as an assistant coach to Rwandese tactician Andre Casa Mbungo.

He took over the team in an acting capacity in February last year after Mbungo was sacked due to a series of poor results in the league.

Kimani's terms of engagement were reviewed in August last year after impressing in the second leg of the past campaign.

