Bandari release duo

Bandari FC have parted ways with ways with Daniel Omondi Guya and striker Yema Mwana on mutual consent.

Bandari FC Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor said the two players asked the club to terminate their contracts prematurely and after negotiations, they decided to release them.

"We don't see any reason to stop our two footballers to achieve their intended goals elsewhere,” said Oduor.

He said Mwana, a Congolese national had a year left on his contract but following positive discussions, they have allowed him to leave for greener pastures.

Oduor said Mwana has been a key player for Bandari and he will be missed.

“Everyone at Bandari wish Mwema and his family well for his future endeavour,” he said.

The DR Congo star player joined the Dockers in August 2017 and made 72 appearances for the club, scoring 42 goals in all competitions and assisting several others.

Oduor revealed they discussed with Guya, who had shown interest to leave the club and after constructive discussions, they agreed to part ways.