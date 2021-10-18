Bandari look to make home advantage count

Bandari

Johana Mwita of Bandari wheels away in celebration after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Thika Stadium on October 15, 2021. Bandari won 3-2.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Dockers play three consecutive home matches, starting with Posta Rangers on Wednesday
  • Bandari hope to increasing their points tally when they tackle Rangers on Wednesday before playing AFC Leopards on Sunday and Talanta on October 31
  • Reflecting on the 3-2 win over Bidco, Mbungo said his players played according to his instructions and praised them for the fighting spirit

After collecting maximum points in their 3-2 victory over Bidco United, Bandari now want to remain at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League table for longer period.

