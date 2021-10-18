Bandari look to make home advantage count

After collecting maximum points in their 3-2 victory over Bidco United, Bandari now want to remain at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League table for longer period.

The Dockers play three consecutive home matches, starting with Posta Rangers on Wednesday.

Bandari hope to increasing their points tally when they tackle Rangers on Wednesday before playing AFC Leopards on Sunday and Talanta on October 31.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo Monday said they will be looking to extend their perfect run against Rangers at Mbaraki Sports Club.

"We really need all the three points against Rangers as we want to remain at the top of the league," said Mbungo, who believes they can also beat AFC Leopards on Sunday.

He commended his players for their sterling performance at the weekend and expressed optimism of collecting maximum nine points against Rangers, Leopards and Talanta.

Reflecting on the 3-2 win over Bidco, Mbungo said his players played according to his instructions and praised them for the fighting spirit.

"Our match with Bidco was difficult especially as we were playing away from home but my boys worked hard to emerge 3-2 victors. I’m confident they will continue to fight to make sure we get nine points from the three matches we will play at home,” he said.