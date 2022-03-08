Bandari look to end poor run against FC Talanta

Bandari FC intensified training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash against FC Talanta at the Kasarani Annex.

Bandari caretaker coach Anthony Kimani stated that his team has taken on the responsibility of collecting all three points.

"The boys are in high spirits and are determined to do well in the match. They have been practicing very well, and come tomorrow I do not see any reason as to why they will miss picking up all three points," said Kimani.

"We are meeting a difficult team, but we are very prepared, come tomorrow its a battle for the three points and I am looking to claim the victory," he added.

Bandari has not won in its last nine matches and will be determined to end that poor run.

The team captain Bernard Odhiambo told Nation Sport they have worked hard to give their fans the much-needed victory.

“We have to return to winning ways because it will give us morale ahead of tough matches against Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards," he said.

After the Talanta clash, the dockers return to the Coast to square off with Nairobi City Stars.

Bandari are placed eighth after 20 rounds of play with 28 points accumulated so far and a win on Wednesday will see them move to seventh on the log.