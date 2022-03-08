Bandari look to end poor run against FC Talanta

Anthony Kimani

Bandari caretaker coach Anthony Kimani (centre) looks on during their training session on the eve of their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against FC Talanta at Kasarani Annex on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari are placed eighth after 20 rounds of play with 28 points accumulated so far and a win on Wednesday will see them move to seventh on the log.
  • Talanta is one spot behind Bandari in ninth place with 27 points and has gone four games without a win.

Bandari FC intensified training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash against FC Talanta at the Kasarani Annex.

