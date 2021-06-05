Bandari leaving nothing to chance against Sigalagala

Bandari players celebrate their goal against Dimba Patriots during their FKF Betway Cup Round of 32 match at the Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

What you need to know:

  • After a convincing 5-1 win over Dimba Patriots FC from Nairobi during the Round 32 midweek clash at Mbaraki Sports Club, Bandari is determined to proceed to the last eight of the tournament
  • Ogari said they had ample time to acclimitise with weather conditions in Nairobi as they arrived in the city on Friday evening
  • Ogari said they have no injury worries as all the players are physically and mentally fit

Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup holders Bandari are optimistic of advancing to the quarter-finals when they take on Sigalagala TTI in a Round 16 match at Utalii grounds in Nairobi on Sunday. 

