Bandari leaving nothing to chance against Sigalagala

Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup holders Bandari are optimistic of advancing to the quarter-finals when they take on Sigalagala TTI in a Round 16 match at Utalii grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

After a convincing 5-1 win over Dimba Patriots FC from Nairobi during the Round 32 midweek clash at Mbaraki Sports Club, Bandari is determined to proceed to the last eight of the tournament.

"Our players are well prepared for the game against Sigalagala. Victory over Patriots has given them the motivation to go for another win,” said Bandari team manager Albert Ogari.

Ogari said they had ample time to acclimitise with weather conditions in Nairobi as they arrived in the city on Friday evening and trained at the Goan Institute grounds in Pangani on Saturday morning.

"Our players will play their hearts out because we’re looking forward to return to the continental tournament," he said.

Regarding the condition of the players, Ogari said they have no injury worries as all the players are physically and mentally fit.

"All our players are healthy with no injuries. Our striker Shaaban Kenga who broke his leg a few months ago, has started light training and will soon be able to train with the rest of the team,” said Ogari.