Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

Bandari's Wiiliam Wadri (second right) celebrates his goal against Muranga Seals with teammates during their Round of 64 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup match at the St. Sebastian Park in Muranga on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Bandari FC

By  ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

What you need to know:

  • Mbungo has taken charge of five league matches at Bandari winning two, drawing two and losing one
  • On the other hand, Aussems will be leading the team for his second match having guided Leopards to a 6-0 rout of Tiki FC of Taveta in a Betway Cup Round 84 fixture last weekend
  • Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mbungo said they are well prepared for the match and looking forward to bagging maximum points


Bandari and AFC Leopards Friday clash at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa in what will be a big test for their new coaches. 

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

  2. Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

  3. Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

  4. I'm done, says teary Williams after semi-final loss

  5. Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.