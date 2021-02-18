Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

Bandari and AFC Leopards Friday clash at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa in what will be a big test for their new coaches.

The two coaches, Andre Casa Mbungo who joined Bandari in January this year and Patrick Aussems who is only two weeks old at Leopards, will be looking to outdo each other and make a statement in BetKing Premier League.

Mbungo has taken charge of five league matches at Bandari winning two, drawing two and losing one.

On the other hand, Aussems will be leading the team for his second match having guided Leopards to a 6-0 rout of Tiki FC of Taveta in a Betway Cup Round 84 fixture last weekend.

Bandari will welcome back Yema Mwana and Darius Msagha from injury.

“Mwana and Msagha have recovered and can play,” said Mbungo.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mbungo said they are well prepared for the match and looking forward to bagging maximum points.

“We need to win this clash and get other three points against Vihiga United on Tuesday at home for us to climb up the ladder to a respectable position in the table,” he said.

Bandari captain Bernard Odhiambo said the morale of the team is high and they will play their hearts out to win against Leopards. “Though we know Leopards is a good team and respect them, we’ll fight it out to emerge victors,” said Odhiambo.

Aussems said after their Betway Cup win over Tiki in Wundanyi last Sunday, they hope to secure victory against Bandari on Friday. "I have seen my team play against Gor and Tiki and I have high hopes to do better when we play Bandari," he said.