Bandari hit FC Talanta to end winless run

Bandari FC

Bandari FC players celebrate their goal against FC Talanta during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FC Talanta's head coach Ken Kenyatta blamed his side's loss on bad luck.
  • "The boys played well, we created chances, but it wasn't our day," he said.
  • Talanta, who face Ulinzi at home next have dropped to10th, and have gone four games without a win.

Bandari FC Wednesday halted their nine-match winless steak after beating a resilient FC Talanta 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Kasarani Annex, Nairobi.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.