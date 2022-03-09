Bandari hit FC Talanta to end winless run

Bandari FC Wednesday halted their nine-match winless steak after beating a resilient FC Talanta 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at the Kasarani Annex, Nairobi.

Umaru Kasumba's fourth minute goal gave the dockers the lead in the first half, before captain Felly Mulumba slotted home the second in the 77th minute after tapping in from a Kevin Kimani corner in the highly competitive match.

The win saw Bandari move up to seventh with 31 points and it gives them morale ahead of their next match against league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz this weekend.

Bandari's head coach Anthony Kimani praised his charges and said that the win will propel the boys to grab more wins and oints in the coming matches.

"I am happy with the performance of the boys, they came against a difficult side, but their mental strength and resilience won them the match," he said.

"We needed to break the duck, it's been a long time coming and I am happy with the performance. We face a tough opponent next and we are going to prepare well for that match and hopefully get a good result," he added.

FC Talanta's head coach Ken Kenyatta blamed his side's loss on bad luck.

"The boys played well, we created chances, but it wasn't our day," he said.