Bandari, Gor share spoils at Mbaraki

Bandari and Gor Mahia Sunday settled for a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Gor got their goal late in the first half through Peter Lwasa with Bandari levelling in the second session via William Wadri.

Bandari will themselves for failing to win the match after they dominated for most of the time.

In the second minute, William Wadri sent a fine freekick which Benjamin Mosha headed wide.

In the seventh minute, Johanna Mwita shot straight into the hands of Gor goalkeeper Gad Mathews Otieno.

Another good chance wasted by the home team came in the 12th minute this time through Wadri who shot blindly off a cross by Hassan.

Bandari were punished for their wastefulness in the 42nd minute when Gor's Boniface Odhiambo sent a through pass and Lwasa outrun Bandari defender Felly Mulumba to beat goalie Michael Wanyika with a ground shot.

Bandari continued to fight for an equaliser which came in the 70th minute through Wadri from a cross by second half substitute Abeid Mohamed.

Newly appointed Bandari head coach Anthony Kimani was satisfied with the performance of his players.

"We deserved to win this match having dominated. But I'm happy that my boys missed a number of scoring chances.

"The worst thing is players failing to create scoring chances. We will work converting them in future matches," said Kimani.

Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spler said he expected more from his side.