Bandari, Gor share spoils at Mbaraki

Peter Lwasa

Gor Mahia's Peter Lwasa (left) celebrates his goal against Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari were punished for their wastefulness in the 42nd minute when Gor's Boniface Odhiambo sent a through pass and Lwasa outrun Bandari defender Felly Mulumba to beat goalie Michael Wanyika with a ground shot.
  • Bandari continued to fight for an equaliser which came in the 70th minute through Wadri from a cross by second half substitute Abeid Mohamed.

Bandari and Gor Mahia Sunday settled for a 1-1 draw in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

