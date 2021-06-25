Bandari fish out Sharks from deep sea

Bandari Friday ended their six-match winless run in Football Kenya Federation Premier League in style thumping Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba opened the scoring on 17 minutes before William Wadri's penalty ensured the hosts led 2-0 at half time.

Sharks' halved the deficit in the 47th minute through Eric Kapaito's penalty but any hopes of a comeback were quashed by Benjamin Mosha's brace.

The win lifts Bandari to sixth place with 31 points, level with Sharks who have an inferior goal difference.

Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo said that his players played well.

“The players have played well, their fitness is coming back, the break we had (as a result of ban on sports due to Covid) affected us,” said Mbungo after the match.