Bandari fish out Sharks from deep sea

Bandari midfielder Benjamin Mosha (centre) celebrates with teammates

Bandari midfielder Benjamin Mosha (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Kariobangi Sharks during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on June 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Muyanga

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ugandan Umaru Kasumba opened the scoring in the 17th minute before William Wadri's penalty ensured the hosts led 2-0 at half time
  • Sharks' halved the deficit in the 47th minute through Eric Kapaito's penalty but any hopes of a comeback were quashed by Benjamin Mosha's brace

Bandari Friday ended their six-match winless run in Football Kenya Federation Premier League in style thumping Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.