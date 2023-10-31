Bandari FC appoint new Chief Executive

Tony Kibwana has been named Bandari FC’s Chief Executive in an acting capacity.

Kibwana, a former footballer who also serves as Head of Security at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), takes over the reins at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club from Hajj Masemo.

The handing-over ceremony was held on Monday at the KPA offices in Mombasa and overseen by KPA Board of Directors chairman Benjamin Tayari.

“Masemo has served us well but is unwell and we wish him well as he seeks medical attention,” explained Bandari vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak.

“I have full confidence in Kibwana. He is passionate about the game and together we want to improve on player welfare at the team, the results will follow.”

Kibwana takes over a team that has been struggling in the top-flight league this season despite an impressive start coupled with the acquisition of some big-name players.

The 2-0 loss away to table toppers Posta Rangers at the weekend left the Dockers 12th on the 18-team league standings after eight rounds of matches.

Managed by ex-international John Baraza, Bandari has won three and drawn one of the eight outings this term.

Baraza ook over the team after veteran trainer Twahhir Muhhidin opted to stand down from the role earlier in the season.

“The boys are working very hard in training and we are hopeful of a turnaround in the results soon. The target for the season remains winning silverware and securing continental football next season,” Baraza told Nation Sport in an earlier interview.

Among the players who joined Bandari at the start of the season are Ugandan internationals Derrick Nsibambi and Edward Satulo, alongside goalkeeper Fredrick ‘petr cech’ Odhiambo.

Despite rumoured financial challenges, Posta Rangers, coached by John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau lead the Kenyan Premier League standings with 19 points out of a possible 24.