Bandari face Mwatate United in friendly

Bandari, the only coastal team featuring in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, will make a short trip to Wundanyi to face National Super League (NSL) side Mwatate United at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium on Saturday.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani told Nation Sport the dockers will use the match against Mwatate United to gauge their preparedness ahead of the new season.

The 2022/23 FKF-PL season will start between November 12-20 according to the club CEOs of the 18 teams competing in the top flight.

This is because the country does not have a federation in place, while the term of the FKF Transition Committee - which has been running football activities in the country from last year when Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed disbanded the federation - expired last week.

Nation Sport understands that new Sports CS Ababu Namwamba will provide a way forward in the coming days once he is sworn in on Thursday.

"We had a difficult time when we met them last month when we won 1-0. We’re looking forward to a strong challenge away from home," Kimani said.

Kimani said defender Andrew Juma and striker Christopher Ochieng, who were on the injury list, have started light training outdoors.

Ochieng has been out of action for the past three months and Juma has recovered from a knee injury.

Defensive midfielder Fidel Origa, who was out for the last few days due to illness, is expected to return to action in the coming days.

Kimani is however without long term absentees midfielder Mohamed Abeid and defender Omar Somobwana.

Mwatate United FC chairman James Okoyo said the team is currently sharpening up under the guidance of assistant coach Mark Arthur.