Bandari eye Bidco’s scalp in FKFPL

Wazito striker Michael Owino vies for the ball with Dan Guya of Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on March 20,  2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Winger Shaban Kenga is however yet to start light training after recovering from a broken leg.

Bandari FC coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has said his team will be out to do well in their remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches to avoid a last-minute struggle in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. New York marathon to return in November

  2. FKF: Top team by June 30 to play in Caf Champs League

  3. African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

  4. Marafiki FC donates foodstuff to Covid-19 affected families

  5. Solskjaer hopes fans will not jeer on Old Trafford return

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.