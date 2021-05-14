Bandari eye Bidco’s scalp in FKFPL

Bandari FC coach Andre Cassa Mbungo has said his team will be out to do well in their remaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches to avoid a last-minute struggle in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after the team’s training session Friday morning, Mbungo said the have a responsibility to do well in the league.

"We want to start doing well against Bidco United tomorrow (Saturday). The match will give me a chance to assess the condition of each of my players because for the past two months, we have not trained together," the coach said.

Bandari play Bidco United in the FKF Premier League this afternoon at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

"My players have done well in training but I can't guarantee the quality they have is the same as they were when the matches were suspended two months ago. It is the match against Bidco that will help me see the condition of the players,” he said.

Mbungo said his striker Yema Mwana has recovered as have members of his squad who had suffered minor injuries and he will have a strong squad to choose from.

Winger Shaban Kenga is however yet to start light training after recovering from a broken leg.