Bandari enter partnership with Austrian club

Bandari and Retz officials

From left: Bandari board member Herbert Mwachiro, assistant coach Daniel Lenjo, Catherine Weber of FC Retz, Bandari CEO Edward Oduor and Franz Weber of FC Retz when Bandari and FC Retz officials met at Bahari Hotel in Mombasa on August 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Bandari and FC Retz officials met at Bahari Hotel in Mombasa on Thursday and decided to finalise the agreement on Sunday
  • The two clubs intend to work together in scouting talented young players from Mombasa and Coast region and train them to become big players
  • Bandari Media Officer Steven Heywood said FC Retz, which participates in Austria's Third Division League, has agreed to provide equipment and pay for education expenses for the young players


Bandari and FC Retz of Austria have striked a partnership to identify talented youngsters and nurture them into football stars.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.