Bandari enter partnership with Austrian club

Bandari and FC Retz of Austria have striked a partnership to identify talented youngsters and nurture them into football stars.

Bandari and FC Retz officials met at Bahari Hotel in Mombasa on Thursday and decided to finalise the agreement on Sunday.

The two clubs intend to work together in scouting talented young players from Mombasa and Coast region and train them to become big players.

Bandari Media Officer Steven Heywood said FC Retz, which participates in Austria's Third Division League, has agreed to provide equipment and pay for education expenses for the young players who will receive football training under the auspices of Bandari.

"Bandari and Retz have agreed to start the project in the next three weeks and are expected to finalise the full plans for the project by Sunday," said Heywood who added that the youngsters needed are between the ages of 14 and 18.

Officials representing Bandari FC at the meeting were the club's board member Herbert Mwachiro, Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor, Deputy Coach Daniel Mshamba Lenjo and Heywood.