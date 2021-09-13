Bandari duo bag FKF-PL monthly accolades

Casa Mbung’o

Bandari tactician Casa Mbung’o (left) and striker Johana Mwita pose with their awards after winning the FKF-PL Coach and Player of the Month Award for August 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Former Gor Mahia Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who has since left the club, won the accolade in May, while Tusker coach Robert Matano won in June.
  • Former Kakamega Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti won it in July.

Bandari tactician Casa Mbung’o and striker Johana Mwita were on Monday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach and Player for the Month of August respectively.

