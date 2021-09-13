Bandari duo bag FKF-PL monthly accolades

Bandari tactician Casa Mbung’o and striker Johana Mwita were on Monday named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Coach and Player for the Month of August respectively.

Mwita, who joined the team in 2019 from the defunct Sony Sugar, scored four goals and offered one assist as Mbung’o led Bandari to four wins out of the five matches they played until the league was concluded on August 22.

Bandari beat champions Tusker 2-1 on August 4 at Mbaraki Stadium followed by a win of similar margin away to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu stadium on August 18.

The dockers then thumped 2008 champions Mathare United 3-0 at home on August 14, before playing out a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka at Wundanyi stadium four days later.

They then beat money bags Wazito 2-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium in the last game of the season on August 22.

Mwita scored a goal each in the wins against Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz, Mathare United and Wazito. He also had an assist in the second goal against Mathare United.

Both Mbung’o and Mwita walked away with Sh50,000 each and a personalised trophy from the FKF-PL.

Mwita becomes the eighth player to win the award after former AFC Leopards forward Elvis Rupia (now with Bisha FC of Saudi Arabia), former Tusker forward Henry Meja (now with AIK of Sweden), Bandari's William Wadri, Nairobi City's Stars Kelvin Opiyo, Kakamega Homeboyz forward David Odhiambo, KCB's Derrick Otanga and former Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Shami Kibwana (now with Tusker).

On the other hand, Mbung’o has now won the award twice after also bagging it in January.

Other tacticians who have been the recipients of the award are KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno, Wazito's Francis Kimanzi, and Stanley Okumbi of Posta Rangers.

Former Gor Mahia Portuguese tactician Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who has since left the club, won the accolade in May, while Tusker coach Robert Matano won in June.