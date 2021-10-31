Bandari drown Talanta in Mombasa

Bandari FC put up an impressive performance to register a fine 3-0 win over Talanta during a thrilling FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Kenya international winger Abdalla Hassan was in an outstanding form scoring a brace in the first half with William Wadri netting another in the second half.

The match watched by a fair crowd, which included Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat, saw Bandari starting the game on a high note looking for an early lead.

They got a golden opportunity to take the lead in the second minute when Benjamin Mosha sent a fine cross, but Talanta denuder Evans Makari , who had been booked a minute earlier, cleared the danger.

The visitors had also a chance to take the lead in the 22nd minute when Barack Odhiambo put through Michael Omondi, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Bandari custodian Justin Ndikumana.

Then came the first goal for the home team in the 32nd minute when Mosha made another good cross for Hassan, who blasted the ball past the helpless Talantà goalkeeper Kevin Otieno.

Hassan was on the mark again in the 42nd minute when he collected a short corner by Wadri to send a long shot outside the box which Otieno failed to hold.

Talanta got their best chance to reduce the leeway in the 62nd minute when striker Enock Momanyi found himself on a one-on-one with goalkeeper Ndikuman, who was faster to clear the danger.