Bandari drown Talanta in Mombasa

Bandari

Bandari players celebrate their goal against FC Talanta during their FKF Premier League match in Mombasa on October 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Talanta got their best chance to reduce the leeway in the 62nd minute when striker Enock Momanyi found himself on a one-on-one with goalkeeper Ndikuman, who was faster to clear the danger. 
  • In the 83rd minute, Bandari's new signing from Tusker, Chris Ochieng sent the ball to Wadri, who found the back of the net with ground shot.

Bandari FC put up an impressive performance to register a fine 3-0 win over Talanta during a thrilling FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.