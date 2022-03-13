Bandari drown league leaders Homeboyz in Mombasa

Dennis Magige

Bandari's Dennis Magige (left) challenges Kakamega Homeboyz striker Michael Isabwa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The win extended Bandari coach Anthony Kimani's unbeaten streak to four matches since taking over from Andre Cassa Mbungo.
  •  It took only two minutes for Bandari to test Homeboyz goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi, who was forced to make a brilliant save from William Wadri's flying header.

Bandari FC Sunday put up a creditable performance to register a 2-1 victory over Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz in a thrilling match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.