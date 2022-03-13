Bandari drown league leaders Homeboyz in Mombasa

Bandari FC Sunday put up a creditable performance to register a 2-1 victory over Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz in a thrilling match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

The loss cut Homeboyz's lead at the top to six points with defending champions Tusker in second place with 40 points. It was Homeboyz's second loss of the season.

Kevin Kimani, who was signed from Wazito, gave Bandari the lead at half time with Wlliam Wadri adding another in the second half. Sylvester Owino scored the visitors' consolation towards the end.

The win extended Bandari coach Anthony Kimani's unbeaten streak to four matches since taking over from Andre Cassa Mbungo.

It took only two minutes for Bandari to test Homeboyz goalkeeper Geoffrey Oputi, who was forced to make a brilliant save from William Wadri's flying header.

Wadri got another chance to give Bandari the lead in the 13th minute when he received a cross from Amai Atariza, but his shot was parried for corner.

The league leaders settled and had their first scoring opportunity in the 31st minute when Sylvester Owino headed wide a cross from Moses Mudavadi.

The dockers, who dominated the first half, deservedly took the lead in the 43rd minute when Kimani sent a powerful free kick which beat Oputi into the far corner of the net.

Bandari continued to attack in the second half and Wadri found the back of the net in the 68th minute.

Homeboyz dominated the last 15 minutes of the game and got their consolation in the 81st minute via Owino's brilliant header from David Odhimbo's corner kick.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani said he was happy that his players played their hearts out and fought for the entire match to win the game.

"It was a tough game against a team which leads the standings, but my players put up a spirited fight to take their chances and manage to come out victors " he said.